Lealholm net 2-0 victory at Richmond Mavericks to book quarter-final spot in County Cup

Jos Storr scored twice as Whitby Fishermen's Society lost 4-2 at home to Tockwith

Carl Gray opened the scoring in the 71st minute of a keenly-contested cup-tie, and Mark McCarfthy sealed the win with a second goal six minutes later.

Beau Gibson was named as the man of the match for the Tigers.

Lealholm will play host to Whitby Fishermen’s Society in a derby clash in the North Riding League first division this Saturday at Lealholm Sports Field, 2pm kick-off.

The Fishermen bowed out of the County Cup last weekend, losing 4-2 at home to Tockwith.

Skipper Jos Storr continued his superb goalscoring form with another brace, with Dan Brown named as the man of the match for the home side.

In the North Riding League Premier Division, Fishburn Park maintained their title challenge with a 3-2 win on the road at Grangetown Boys Club.

The Park scorers were Adam Warrilow, Nathan Storr and sub Ardelan Ameen as they worked hard for the three points, battling back from 2-1 down at the half-time interval.

Fishburn’s man of the match was Andrew Menzies.

Park are in North Riding FA Saturday County Cup action at home to York League side Wigginton Grasshoppers this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic boosted their fight against the drop with a 1-1 home draw against Thirsk Falcons.

Jacob Midgley put the hosts ahead on 28 minutes but the lead only lasted two minutes as Ryan Barker levelled.