Fishburn Park won 2-1 at home to Darlington RA on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield.

Lealholm roared to a couple of 5-0 wins in the North Riding Football League Premier Division on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In midweek the Tigers saw off derby rivals Staithes Athletic.

Sam Spenceley fired Lealholm ahead five minutes before the break, then man of the match Brad Lewis fired in a brace of goals to seal the win, followed by efforts in the dying moments from Carl Gray and Calum Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers carried on this fine form with Saturday’s win by the same margin at home to St Marys 1947 Dormans.

Fishburn Park lose out 1-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the North riding Football League Premier Division. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Gray scored twice with Ripley, Oli Locker and Zac Tennant also notching.

Staithes lost 3-0 at Great Ayton United on Saturday.

​An Adam Warrilow double steered Fishburn Park to a 2-1 win at home to Darlington RA on Saturday, Jamie Lorains earning the man of the match award.

Park had lost 4-1 at Redcar Town Reserves on Tuesday evening.