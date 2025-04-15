Lealholm roar to 5-0 victories against Staithes and St Marys
In midweek the Tigers saw off derby rivals Staithes Athletic.
Sam Spenceley fired Lealholm ahead five minutes before the break, then man of the match Brad Lewis fired in a brace of goals to seal the win, followed by efforts in the dying moments from Carl Gray and Calum Ripley.
The Tigers carried on this fine form with Saturday’s win by the same margin at home to St Marys 1947 Dormans.
Gray scored twice with Ripley, Oli Locker and Zac Tennant also notching.
Staithes lost 3-0 at Great Ayton United on Saturday.
An Adam Warrilow double steered Fishburn Park to a 2-1 win at home to Darlington RA on Saturday, Jamie Lorains earning the man of the match award.
Park had lost 4-1 at Redcar Town Reserves on Tuesday evening.