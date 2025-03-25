Lealholm’s last-gasp double earns a point against Redcar Town Reserves

Fishburn park lost 1-0 at home to leaders Boro Rangers U23s. Photo by Brian Murfield

Two late goals from Lealholm earned them a 2-2 draw at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the North Riding Football League Premier Division

​The hosts were 2-0 up and easing towards victory heading into the final 10 minutes.

Mark McCarthy halved the deficit on 84 minutes and Harry Paterson equalised for the Tigers with just two minutes of the top-flight encounter remaining.

Lealholm face a tough task at leaders Boro Rangers U23s this coming Saturday in the MacMillan Bowl semi-final.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Development lost 6-2 on Saturday

Staithes Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw on the road at Darlington RA Seniors.

Liam Fox scored for Athletic 20 minutes into the second half.

Staithes head to TIBS this Saturday in the league.

Fishburn Park lost 1-0 at home to table-toppers Boro Rangers U23.

Whitby Fishermen weigh up their options.

Midfielder Joe Crowther was named as the man of the match for Park, who put up a good show in a narrow loss against a Rangers side which has only lost twice in the league so far this season.

Park will make the journey north to tackle Redcar Town Reserves in the second MacMillan Bowl semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

In the League Challenge Cup, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development lost by a 6-2 scoreline at Normanby United.

The young Fishermen will make the trip to Grangetown Boys Club’s reserve side on Saturday afternoon.