Leo Minchella sparkles as Heslerton Heroes Under-14s see off Dunnington

Heslerton Hedgehogs U15s, in blue kit, take on Copmanthorpe. Photo: Cherie Allardice.

This was a battling performance from both teams, with neither side giving the other a proper chance to settle.

A delightful through-ball from Heroes player of the game Leo Minchella found Oscar Curran who fired the ball past the Dunnington goalkeeper from close range to give Heslerton the lead going into the half-time break.

The second half was played in the same way but it was Heslerton who came away with the three points at the final whistle.

Heslerton U15s in action.

This was a great game for the spectators to watch and a wonderful display of football from both sides.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s welcomed high-flying Copmanthorpe to Sand Lane on Sunday and got off to the worst possible start finding themselves 2-0 inside the first 10 minutes.

However the Hedgehogs steadied the ship and got a foothold in the game.

Charlie Elvidge almost pulled a goal back breaking clear but he couldn't beat the keeper.

Copmanthorpe added a third before Elvidge again broke the offside trap and this time made no mistake.

The second half was an end-to-end encounter with both teams creating chances but it was the away team with two late strikes who managed to seal victory in the end.

Harley Bott and Kian Sefton secured the man of the match accolades for the Hedgehogs.

Scalby Under-14s drew 1-1 at home to Bishopthorpe White Rose in York League Division One on a sunny afternoon at Carr Lane.

Bishopthorpe would take the lead into half-time after a stunning long-range strike nestled into the top corner of the net.

Scalby regrouped after the break and would equalise after a period of pressure. James Draper hit a long-range effort that would rebound of the underside of the bar, for Spencer Taylor to be the quickest to react to slot in.