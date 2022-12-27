News you can trust since 1882
Lewis and Norton steer Bridlington Town to 2-0 Boxing Day win against Tadcaster

A Boxing Day battle against Tadcaster Albion, who are winless and sit bottom of the NPL East table, ended in Bridlington Town picking up a huge three points in a 2-0 success at Queensgate.

By Andy Bloomfield
9 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 10:30am
Benn Lewis heads the Seasider in front
Benn Lewis heads the Seasider in front

Manager Mike Thompson opted to switch from his usual four at the back to a 3-5-2 system, writes Ben Edwards.

The visitors were comfortably the better side in the opening 20 minutes, their first opportunity came when Roy Fogarty was set through, but James Hitchcock was quick off his line to claim.

Following this, Brid tried to counter attack, but the ball rolled through to Max Culverwell in the Tadcaster goal.

Joe Norton is congratulated for his goal by Town teammates
Shortly after, Lewis Dennison fired a half-volley straight at Culverwell.

Albion then had a big chance when a cross from the left met a Tadcaster head.

It was headed on target but hit Jack Bulless on the line before trickling through to Hitchcock.

The home side then came into the game after half an hour.

Lewis Dennison on the charge for Bridlington Town against Tadcaster PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

A mis-hit clearance from a Tadcaster defender gave Bridlington Town a throw in high up the pitch. The resulting attack saw them win a corner.

The set piece was taken from the left by Norfolk, and met Benn Lewis who lost his man and headed home unmarked at the front post to give the side the lead against the run of play.

In the final minute of the first half, Jebson-King dragged a low shot wide of the right post, and it evaded the awaiting Nathan Dyer in the middle.

A half-time switch saw Eddie Rogerson, who started for the first time since October due to injury, made way for Joe Norton.

Town's Lewis Dennison battles for the ball against Tadcaster
This saw the formation revert to 4-5-1, Lewis switching from centre-back to left-back.

With 25 minutes to go, Nat Croft got in behind the Brid defence, but Hitchcock saved well.

Minutes later, Aydemir won a corner after he was played in behind. Norfolk whipped in the outswinger to skipper Jack Griffin, but his overhead kick was wide of the right post.

Fogarty then found himself one-on-one with Hitchcock. He side-footed past the shot stopper well and into the bottom left corner, but the offside flag was raised.

Then 15 minutes from time, substitute Matt Broadley’s curled effort was blocked for a corner.

Bulless rose highest from the corner but should’ve done better, heading straight at the keeper.

Brid then doubled their lead, when Dennison’s shot was blocked, but Norton was able to convert the rebound into the left hand side of the goal to seal the deal.