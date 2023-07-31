Lewis Dennison and Alex Markham goals earn 2-0 home win for Bridlington Town against Great Driffield

New Brid Town signing Max Ezard in action against Driffield.

Eight minutes into the game, Great Driffield won a free-kick as a man was tripped 20-yards from goal, writes Ben Edwards.

The central free-kick was taken by former Seasider Tim Taylor, though it flew wide of the right post.

The hosts enjoyed the ball in the opening stages, though they struggled to break down the Driffield defence.

Ali Aydemir’s powerful effort from the right just after half-an-hour was the only notable chance for Bridlington in the first half, though it was easily saved by Marc Wain, standing in as goalkeeper for Great Driffield.

Five minutes into the second half, Trialist A held the ball up well before laying it off to Tom Algar on the edge of the box, but he fired over.

The deadlock was broken after 52 minutes, when Algar’s superb cross from the right was met by Lewis Dennison, who headed home at the back post.

Just before the hour mark, following great link-up play in the penalty area, Algar’s dinked pass found Aydemir in space, but he volleyed over from point-blank range.

Former Bridlington Town player Tim Taylor and Andy Norfolk

Trialist A’s strike from inside the penalty area almost made its way to Dennison, but instead the ball ran through to Wain.

A Driffield defender played the ball off a teammate to concede a corner. Max Ezard whipped in the set-piece from the right, finding Alex Markham at the back post, who made no mistake, heading the ball past Wain.

James Hitchcock made a good save following a Driffield shot in the penalty area, that being the final chance of a fairly uneventful game.

With pre-season done and dusted, Bridlington Town will begin their competitive season with an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round clash, travelling to Bishop Auckland on Saturday, August 5.

Town need are still looking to fill their vacant physio role.