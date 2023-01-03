Lewis Dennison’s double fails to save Bridlington Town from defeat at Grimsby Borough

Lewis Dennison scored both goals for Bridlington Town at Grimsby Borough

Two changes were made to the starting lineup, as Luca Chadli made his debut on the left wing in place of Jack Yates, writes Ben Edwards.

Jake Martindale also replaced Eddie Rogerson in the midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lethargic start from the visitors saw Grimsby Borough dominate the opening stages of the game, though the hosts were forced into an early change at fullback, with Thomas Hipwell replacing Caine Winfarrah.

Jake Martindale returned to the Brid starting line-up

The game began to get feisty when Bridlington Town picked up two deserved bookings in as many minutes, with Andy Norfolk and James Williamson putting in very strong and very late challenges.

The best chance of the opening 20 minutes did fall to Bridlington, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norfolk took a deep free-kick from the left flank, and whipped it into a brilliant area, Dennison met the ball but headed wide of the left post.

Four minutes later, Borough made their relentless pressure count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Norfolk collected an early booked at Grimsby

The Bridlington defence switched off and didn’t play to the whistle amid offside shouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allowed Grimsby to get in behind down the left, and their low cross was put behind for a corner.

From the set piece, centre-back Callum Lovett rose highest and headed the ball past James Hitchcock to net the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 33 minutes, Grimsby’s advantage was doubled. It was almost an exact copy of the first goal. This time a corner from the left yet again found Lovett, who scored his second header of the game.

For the final ten minutes of the half, Bridlington really found their feet and the hosts were struggling to deal with them. It should’ve been 2-1 when Lewis Dennison found Chadli in a plethora of space after great link up play, but his effort was straight at Liam Higton in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal did come for the away side though, when Matty Dixon and Ali Aydemir linked up well down the right flank.

The latter whipped in a low cross which Dennison met at the near post and finished nicely into the bottom left corner. With four minutes until the break, Mike Thompson didn’t want the half time whistle to blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly for Thompson, his side conceded yet another goal this season very early in the second half.

Just three minutes after the break, a cross from the right saw Grimsby score a third headed goal, as Hipwell converted at the back post having been left unmarked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This forced Bridlington, chasing the game, to make an attacking substitution. With the risk of a red card in mind, Norfolk made way for striker Joe Norton.

On the hour mark, Dennison was brought down in the 18-yard box and Ryan Boult awarded the visitors a penalty. Dennison stepped up and slotted the ball calmly into the right hand side of the goal, continuing his 100% record from the spot this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An equaliser almost came four minutes later. A corner from the right found Jack Bulless at the back post. His header hit Dennison on the goalline before hitting the underside of the crossbar.

Borough’s two goal lead was restored with a little under 20 minutes to go. Though this time not a header, it was yet another goal conceded from a cross as substitute Edwin Essel finished at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was sealed six minutes later when the hosts got in behind Benn Lewis at left back, allowing Adam Drury to net with a nice finish.

There was nearly another goal for Borough when Brody Robertson rounded Hitchcock, but the shot-stopper did well to recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His team went down the other end, but another chance was squandered as Dennison drilled an effort straight at Higton, who had an excellent afternoon in the Grimsby goal.

It should have been six when another low cross met a man at the back post with nobody near him, but he somehow messed up the shot and Hitchcock saved. Nevertheless, it ended in a convincing 5-2 win for Grimsby Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad