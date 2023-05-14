News you can trust since 1882
Lewis Maloney and Dom Tear commit to Scarborough Athletic for another season

Scarborough Athletic have been handed a double boost with Lewis Maloney and Dom Tear committing to the club for the 2023-24 season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th May 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Lewis Maloney has signed on for Boro for another season.Lewis Maloney has signed on for Boro for another season.
Lewis Maloney has signed on for Boro for another season.

A club statement on their website said: “Scarborough Athletic are delighted to confirm that set-piece extraordinaire, Lewis Maloney has agreed a new deal with the club for next season.

"The midfielder, who signed from Marske United in the summer of 2021, has gone on to become an essential part of the squad with his energy, long-range efforts and of course those free-kicks, which have seen a number of goals over the past two seasons.

“Maloney has been key to the team’s success over the past two seasons and we are delighted he had no hesitation in remaining with the Seadogs for 2023/24.”

Dom Tear has committed to another year with Boro.Dom Tear has committed to another year with Boro.
Dom Tear has committed to another year with Boro.
Tear’s new deal was announced on Sunday morning, as Boro Tweeted: “Dom is back next season! The versatile and hardworking midfielder, showing his resilience and determination after injury, has re-signed for the Seadogs.”

Related topics:Scarborough AthleticBoro