Lewis Maloney has signed on for Boro for another season.

A club statement on their website said: “Scarborough Athletic are delighted to confirm that set-piece extraordinaire, Lewis Maloney has agreed a new deal with the club for next season.

"The midfielder, who signed from Marske United in the summer of 2021, has gone on to become an essential part of the squad with his energy, long-range efforts and of course those free-kicks, which have seen a number of goals over the past two seasons.

“Maloney has been key to the team’s success over the past two seasons and we are delighted he had no hesitation in remaining with the Seadogs for 2023/24.”

Dom Tear has committed to another year with Boro.