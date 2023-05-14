Lewis Maloney and Dom Tear commit to Scarborough Athletic for another season
Scarborough Athletic have been handed a double boost with Lewis Maloney and Dom Tear committing to the club for the 2023-24 season.
A club statement on their website said: “Scarborough Athletic are delighted to confirm that set-piece extraordinaire, Lewis Maloney has agreed a new deal with the club for next season.
"The midfielder, who signed from Marske United in the summer of 2021, has gone on to become an essential part of the squad with his energy, long-range efforts and of course those free-kicks, which have seen a number of goals over the past two seasons.
“Maloney has been key to the team’s success over the past two seasons and we are delighted he had no hesitation in remaining with the Seadogs for 2023/24.”
Tear’s new deal was announced on Sunday morning, as Boro Tweeted: “Dom is back next season! The versatile and hardworking midfielder, showing his resilience and determination after injury, has re-signed for the Seadogs.”