Lewis Turner leaves Scarborough Athletic to join Farsley Celtic

Lewis Turner has left Boro.

Scarborough Athletic confirmed last night that Lewis Turner has decided to leave the club, and within an hour his return to Farsley was confirmed.

Turner, speaking on the Farsley website, said: “I am delighted to come back to the club, and after a few years away. I have spent the last two seasons at Scarborough and enjoyed my time there, but I felt like returning to The Nest was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I am looking forward to playing in this league again and testing myself against some very good teams. It is a competitive league, but Adam has put together a very good side capable of pushing at the top end of the table. I am looking forward to getting back involved with training tomorrow, ahead of a big game on Saturday when we take on Alfreton.”

Boro boss Jonathan Greening said: "It is a blow to lose Lewis, but he has a desire to play at a higher level and the move is on his doorstep.