Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s lost 5-0 at home to league leaders York RI. Photo by Sarah Farrar

​Scarborough Ladies Under-13s put in a brave, battling display despite a 5-0 loss at home to City of York Girls Football League leaders York RI.

Boro were hoping to improve on a 6-0 defeat to RI only a few weeks earlier but didn’t get off to the best start as York broke through the home defence to open the scoring within the first five minutes.

This seemed to wake the Boro girls up and they started playing some good football, building from the back with Millie Spivey, Isla Lincoln, Olive Atthews and Bella Mollon all holding firm in defence, allowing forwards Sydney Halifax, Evie Lincoln and Maria Ivanova to cause the RI defence problems with their pressing and harassing.

Elle Able and Anna Upfold began getting the ball wide to Evelyn Buckley, Maddie Watts and Annie Farrar at every opportunity which meant Boro began to gain a foothold in the game and came in at half-time keeping the score at 1-0.

With no subs available in the second half, Scarborough had to re-adjust with some girls playing out of their usual positions. Maddison Southren moving to centre midfield brought some energy in the middle of the park unfortunately though Boro went 2-0 down early in the second half. But with girl of the game Lilly-Anne Goodwin making some great saves, the hosts stayed in the game.

Even though Boro attacks were limited in the second half, Callie Watts continued to harass the York defence with her tireless running.

York ended up running out 5-0 victors but the Scarborough girls can take heart from the performance and attitude they all gave for each other.