Lionesses win Euro 2025: How Hinderwell's Beth Mead celebrated England's historic victory

The England Women’s Football team has been celebrating a historic victory in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.

Hinderwell's own two-time European champion, Beth Mead, joined fellow players for pizza at a party with her England team mates.

Arsenal player Beth, 30, Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament at UEFA 2022 can now add the UEFA 2025 title to her list of accolades, which includes BBC Sports Personality of the Year, World Soccer Player of the Year and an MBE, awarded in 2023.

A tense final saw Spain take the lead in the 25th minute with a fantastic header from Mariona Caldentey.

Alessia Russo’s brilliant second half equaliser saw the sides draw level, with Beth replacing Ella Toone in the 87th minute.

Unable to break the deadlock, the match went first to extra time and then penalties, with the England team emerging the eventual winners 3-1, following a superb display from England’s goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Beth has now travelled home with the rest of the England team. They will be welcomed at 10 Downing Street before heading to an open top bus parade through London on Tuesday.

Beth’s proud aunt, Hinderwell resident Janet Gibson, spoke to the Whitby Gazette following the match, she said: “We’re absolutely buzzing! They’ve been amazing.

“We’ve all been sat watching in our full England Mead kit.

“All the games have been nerve-wracking, but I think the whole nation has been behind them.

“Everyone is watching, from grandads to young children.

“Women’s football has come a long way, and they’re inspiring young kids to take part.”