Loan star Aidan Rutledge fires Scarborough Athletic to a festive win at Brackley

​In a thrilling clash under the Brackley winter sun, Scarborough Athletic delivered an attacking spectacle against their National League North play-off rivals on Saturday December 23.

​The early exchanges saw Brackley threatening, with Calder's header narrowly missing the target. keeper Ryan Whitley's acrobatic save denied the home team a breakthrough, setting the stage for an intense battle, writes Ant Taylor.

Despite Brackley's attempts, Scarborough showcased resilience with Harry Green and Aidan Rutledge creating opportunities.

As the first half unfolded, Finlay Barnes and Alex Brown tested Brackley's defense, with Town custodian Bobby Jones making crucial saves.

The anticipation heightened as the halftime approached. In a dramatic turn just before the break, Green's free-kick found Rutledge, who clinically finished, putting Scarborough ahead.

The second half brought more excitement. Luca Colville's near miss and Kieran Weledji's attempt kept fans on the edge.

Brackley fought back, but Scarborough's defense stood firm.

Dom McHale's deflected shot and late free-kick attempts by Brackley added to the suspense.

In a nail-biting finish, Scarborough weathered the storm, securing a hard-fought victory.

Whitley's safe hands and strategic defending ensured the third away league win of the season for Scarborough.

The final whistle echoed the triumphant tale of Scarborough's persistence and prowess on the field.

BRACKLEY: 24 Bobby Jones, 2 Riccardo Calder, 4 Shep Murombedzi, 6 Gareth Dean (c), 9 Danny Newton, 10 Dom McHale (72' Jimmy Armson), 14 Morgan Roberts, 15 Tyler Little (75' Cosmos Matwasa), 16 Tommy O'Sullivan, 19 Zak Lilly, 23 Jake Jervis (80' Dan Turner).

UNUSED SUBS: Bates, Worby.

BORO: 31 Ryan Whitley, 2 Kieran Weledji, 5 Will Thornton, 6 Bailey Gooda, 10 Harry Green (59' Dom Tear), 11 Luca Colville, 14 Alex Wiles, 21 Alex Brown, 22 Fin Barnes (86' Ryan Qualter), 25 Aidan Rutledge (70' Curtis Durose).

UNUSED SUBS: 1 Joe Cracknell, 9 Mulhern.