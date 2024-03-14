Lois sparkles in home league loss for Bridlington Rovers Ladies against Leven Ladies

Brid Rovers Ladies push on at home to Leven Ladies.

The Bridlington-based team welcomed Leven in their second development league game at the weekend.

The game started evenly with both teams getting plenty of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfield and strikers were linking well and creating multiple chances which the Leven keeper swept well however It was Leven who broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.

Leven Ladies, white shirt, leap to win a header at Brid. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Shortly afterwards a great ball from Meg found Fern who made it 1-1 with a superb finish.

The game continued to be even and the back three and midfield worked hard to keep Leven’s midfield at bay putting in some great challenges.

It was Leven who found the net next to go into a 2-1 lead.

The midfield and strikers continued to press and were rewarded when Paige won the ball back off the Leven midfield and made a great run followed by a rocket of a goal from outside the box which levelled the scores at 2-2 at the half-time interval.

The home side charge forward during the league encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Rovers started well but were unable to break through Leven’s defence and the visiting team took their opportunities well and the game finished 4-2 in their favour.

Rovers said on their social media account: “Not the result we wanted today but each and every player showed incredible commitment and energy giving 110%.

"We had phases in the game where we played some great football and the drills done in training are really starting to show.

"We wish a speedy recovery for Caroline who injured her shoulder/neck in today's game and hope for her speedy return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The player of the match today went to Lois who stepped up in goal and made some great saves. She also showed great handling and distribution throughout the game.