Luca Colville commits to another season with Scarborough Athletic FC.

A club statement said: “Scarborough Athletic FC are pleased to confirm that Luca Colville is a Seadog for 2023-24.

"Luca, who signed from Greenock Morton in Autumn 2021, was linked with the club's turnaround in fortunes, leading to promotion to the National League North via the play-offs after losing just two games in the second part of the 2021-22 season, going on to win the Golden Boot despite missing three months of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luca was sadly missed in the last few months of the 2022-23 season with a broken foot, but admits he may have been ready for a play-off fixture.

Luca Colville celebrates scoring against Alfreton earlier this year.

"Luca will be hungry and working hard over the summer to get back to full fitness, with an exciting summer planned for the club both on and off the pitch.”