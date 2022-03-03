Luca Colville delighted to net dramatic winner for Scarborough Athletic at Mickleover
Scarborough Athletic ace Luca Colville has shared his delight at scoring a last-minute penalty to gift his side all three points at Mickleover on Saturday to keep them in the NPL Premier play-off places.
Keeper Ryan Whitley placed a beautiful ball over the top of the defence to set winger Brad Plant free and in a great position to score, writes Charlie Hopper.
Mickleover defender Rhys Dolan dragged him to the floor and Colville slotted the resulting penalty into the net.
He said: “I’m absolutely delighted, but we were nowhere near our best and we looked a bit sluggish at times. But one thing we do is dig deep, keep working to the end and thankfully I was able to put the penalty away at the end.”
The former Bradford City and Greenock Morton man was confident his side would create chances to score, despite the frustrating display.
“I feel like we did have a few early chances but we weren’t at our best, we need to make sure we’re better on the ball and making better decisions.
“In the first half we were against the wind and this does put a bit of pressure on you but you have to release that pressure by being better on the ball.”
After Will Thornton headed Scarborough into the lead, Mason Warron converted from the spot to make it 1-1.
This didn’t put Jono Greening’s side off, and Colville added: “Credit to Mickleover they played really well, moved the ball well but we always fight to the end and to get that penalty was great.
“I was absolutely buzzing for the boys. We can’t play well every game but we keep our good run going and the group of lads we’ve got is unbelievable.”
Boro return to league action on Saturday March 12 when they host Stafford and Colville said: “We’ve got to use these two weeks to make sure we are at it and ready for a tough run in.
“We are in a great position, and it’s time to focus and make sure we keep going as we head towards the end of the season.”