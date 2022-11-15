Boro's man of the match in the win at Buxton was Kieran Glynn

The victory came courtesy of a terrific strike from Luca Colville late in the first half coupled with a brilliant save from keeper Joe Cracknell midway through the second half, writes Steve Adamson.

Will Thornton and Ciaran McGuckin who went off injured at Gloucester on Saturday, were both on the bench, with Ryan Watson, who captained the team and had a superb game, and Brad Plant, making his first league start of the season, coming into the starting line-up.

In a closely contested first half, Boro played some delightful passing football and deserved their interval lead.

Luca Colville's goal secured the three points for Scarborough Athletic at Buxton on Tuesday

For the hosts, Diego De Girolamo tried an acrobatic overhead kick which went well wide, both Kieran Burton and Ash Jackson blocked strikes at goal, keeper Joe Cracknell gathered a couple of dangerous crosses into his box, and Kieran Weledji did well to cut out a cross from Connor Kirby, as De Girolamo was poised to connect with the ball.

Boro created the better chances in the first half, with Kieran Glynn and Colville in majestic form on the ball.

Lewis Maloney had two shots charged down by defenders, Dom Tear fired narrowly wide after connecting with a precise pass from Glynn, and Plant impressed with his tremendous work rate.

They took the lead on 37 minutes when Maloney passed to Colville, who netted with a terrific strike that flew past home keeper Richardson.

The second half began in pouring rain, and Jackson fired wide before Buxton were denied a 63rd minute equaliser when Cracknell pulled off a stunning point-blank save, as a cross from Declan Poole was met with a bullet header from Jason Gilchrist, but Cracknell dived to keep the ball out.

Maloney curled a free-kick round the wall but just over, and Bailey Gooda headed straight at the keeper as Boro looked to increase their lead.

Then Glynn was fouled after a surging run, and Maloney's free-kick beat the three-man wall but landed on the roof of the net.

Gooda headed a cross clear, Gilchrist had a shot saved by Cracknell, and Burton got in a strong block late, as Boro defended superbly, and comfortably held on for a second successive, hugely impressive away win to climb to third in National League North.

BUXTON: Richardson, Moult, Granite (Boden 58), Kirby, Elliott, Clarke, Poole, Gilchrist (Bunn 88), De Girolamo (Osborne 79), Brisley, Newton

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Burton, Gooda, Maloney, Watson, Tear (Heslop 65), Plant (Bramall 78), Glynn, Colville

REFEREE: Ben Wyatt

GOAL: BORO - Luca Colville 37

YELLOW CARD: BORO - Ryan Watson

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Kieran Glynn