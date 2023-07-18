Luca Colville sparkles as Scarborough Athletic dig deep to defeat Tadcaster Albion 2-0

Boro match report

In the first half Frank Mulhern flicked a shot wide, and Luca Colville and Alex Purver both fired narrowly over, writes Steve Adamson.

Colville was in great form, and his mazy dribble led to the trialist striker blasting wide, then Mulhern shot straight at keeper Joe Wilton, and an in-swinging corner from Lewis Maloney was headed out from under the bar by former Boro centre-back Dan Thirkell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tadcaster’s best attack saw skilful winger Tawheed Ahmed burst clear on goal, but Joe Cracknell raced out to block his shot, Maloney volleyed over,

Tear had an effort blocked by the keeper’s legs and just before the interval Alex Brown passed forward to Mulhern, whose shot produced a terrific reflex save from keeper Wilton.

Boro made five substitutions at the interval, with Kieran Weledji injecting pace and directness down the right flank.

He had a shot blocked by Charlie Owen, then Maloney had an effort palmed away by Wilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Green played Mulhern through, but he shot wide of the far post, then a Weledji strike was deflected wide. Jake Charles had a spectacular overhead kick saved, but seconds later, Colville’s ball into the box was headed into the bottom right corner by Charles to open the scoring.

Both sides passed the ball around, but the Boro defence was rarely threatened.

A Colville shot was blocked by Owen, Green forced a diving save out of the keeper and Weledji had a strike blocked by Sam Kitchen, but Boro added a second goal late on, when the young trialist unleashed a stunning 25-yard shot that flew into the top right corner to wrap up the win.

Boro play host to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, then head to Guiseley on Tuesday night, 7.45pm ko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Cracknell, Maloney, Brown, Trialist, Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Mulhern, Trialist, Tear, Colville. Subs used - Bancroft, Weledji, Green, Charles, Trialist, Trialist.

GOALS - BORO - Jake Charles 61, Trialist 87.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville.

REFEREE - Umar Ahmed.