Luca Colville's debut double fails to save Boro from Hyde loss

Boro match report

Both sides had players missing through injury and suspension, with Boro including new signings Bradley Plant and Colville, who both impressed in a 4-4-2 formation, but hosts Hyde, who had dropped into the relegation places after a recent poor run, took the points thanks to a hat-trick from skipper Tom Pratt after an exciting, action packed game at Ewan Fields.

Boro created the first chance, with Maloney lofting a free-kick over the bar, before the home side went in front from their first attack on 11 minutes, as Liam Tongue laid off for Pratt to lob over Ryan Whitley for a superb finish.

Boro fought back, Cadman passing to Plant, whose cross from the right dipped past the far post, then Plant sent a 25-yard shot just wide.

Hyde danger man Pratt raced through on goal, but was foiled by a superb tackle from Kieran Weledji, before Boro equalised in the 26th minute, when Kieran Glynn headed the ball to Coulson in the area, and the Boro captain laid off for debutant Colville to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

Hyde went close when a low shot from Pratt was saved by the legs of Ryan Whitley, and James Jones glanced his header wide from the resulting corner, but Boro ended the first half in the ascendancy, and on 40 minutes the lively Plant latched onto a Cadman pass and blasted a shot against the underside of the bar, then Colville fired a shot over, and on the stroke of the half-time whistle Lewis Maloney struck a free-kick high and wide.

Hyde once again scored from their first attack of the second half on 53 minutes when the speedy Pratt raced down the left touch line, cut inside and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Boro almost drew level soon after, as Glynn hoisted a ball forward to Coulson whose powerful shot was deflected out for a corner, which was taken by Maloney, and fell to Cadman, but his strike for goal was charged down.

Boro conceded a killer third goal on 64 minutes when Kistel Prifti took a free-kick wide on the right. He played a low ball into the area, and an unmarked Pratt tapped home to complete his hat trick. Then Harry Ditchfield raced through on goal, but Glynn, who had an excellent game, slid in with a superb sliding tackle.

Pratt also had a clear run at goal soon after, but was tackled by Kieran Weledji, before Boro reduced the arrears in the 74th minute when Maloney sent over a left wing corner, for Colville to head home from close range at the far post.

The last 15 minutes were all Boro as they tried to snatch an equaliser. Glynn played in Cartman, whose shot was saved by keeper Ricardo Longato, then Colville fired over from another Glynn through-ball.

Theo Hudson set up Cadman, who sent a fierce shot wide of the far post, and Ash Jackson had a cross into a crowded goalmouth punched clear.

The last chance of a late leveller came on 88 minutes, when Maloney had a stinging shot palmed away by keeper Longato, as Hyde held on for the three points.

BORO: Whitley, Cadman, Jackson, Maloney, Weledji, Thornton, Plant (Hudson 68), Glynn, Cartman, Coulson, Colville.

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Kieran Glynn.