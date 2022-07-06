Luca Colville's late strike earns Scarborough Athletic win in first-ever Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup match at Goole

Manager Jono Greening fielded all three of his new signings, and also included some trialists, alongside the bulk of last season's successful double winning side, writes Steve Adamson.

On a glorious evening in East Yorkshire, both teams played some neat passing football.

The home side threatened early, Sam Cable blazed a shot over, and also fired wide, then Luke Williams passed to Olly Russon, whose low cross into the goalmouth was kicked clear by the excellent Dylan Cogill.

Boro almost took the lead on 22 minutes, when former Tadcaster full-back Kieran Burton sent a long throw into the box, and fellow newcomer Jake Charles swivelled to shoot towards the bottom left corner, but keeper Mat Zaniewski made a great reflex save to push the ball round the post.

Boro again went close when Coulson squared to Luca Colville, who sent a through-ball to Ryan Watson, but the impressive Goole keeper raced out to block his shot, then full-back James Arnold headed a Watson corner clear, with Will Thornton waiting to connect, and a 20-yard strike from Boro's trialist B forced a diving save out of the keeper just before the half-time whistle.

Greening shuffled his pack during the interval, making four substitutions, and Boro's extra quality began to show as they dominated possession and pushed Goole back into defence. Simon Heslop volleyed over following a cross from Watson, then Watson sent a 30-yard free kick narrowly over.

Sam Cable netted for Goole, but was a yard offside, then Callum Petch had a goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Cogill, before Boro took the lead on 78 minutes with a fabulous goal, created and scored by two of last season's star performers.

Kieran Glynn sprayed a 30-yard pass out to Luca Colville on the left touchline, and he took a touch, cut inside, and drilled a low shot into the far bottom corner.

Ash Jackson then sent a through-ball to Jake Charles, who shot inches wide of the far post, then trialist B had a low shot saved by the legs of the Goole keeper shortly before the final whistle.

Lots of positives for Greening from this first work out, with all the newcomers showing up well, and the trialists also giving good performances.

Of the established players, Cogill was superb, flair players Glynn and Colville carried on where they left off last season, and Watson, Heslop and Nick Hutton also impressed with their contributions.

BORO: Trialist A (Bancroft), Watson, Thornton, Cogill, Burton (Jackson), Colville, Heslop, Glynn, Charles (Trialist C), Coulson (Trialist B), Tear (Hutton)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Dylan Cogill