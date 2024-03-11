Lucas Cooper grabs late winner for Newby in League Cup quarter-final at derby rivals Scalby
Two evenly matched teams started quite cagey against each other, but playing decent football in a half of few chances, however Scalby took the lead on 30 minutes.
A pinpoint long cross from the left wing by Callum Randerson caught out the Newby defence, and after a melee the ball landed at the feet of Zam Deans who fired past Ollie Cooper in goal to put Scalby ahead.
The second half started in similar fashion with both teams cancelling each other in an enthralling cup tie.
Newby managed to get back on terms when Ollie Bennett on the right wing crossed for Brendan Wilson-McGarry to shoot, his effort ricocheted to Ashton Peterson who fired past the Scalby keeper.
Both teams were looking for a winner and it looked like it was going Scalby’s way when a poor goal-kick from Ollie Cooper was intercepted by 16-year-old Sonny Oxley, he took a stride forward and attempted the chip, the Newby gloveman making up for his kick with a full length fingertip save to keep the ball out.
Into the last minute Newby a long hopeful ball into the corner from Kene Knowles was chased down by, Lucas Cooper, also 16, and he outmuscled the left-back and from the tightest of angles slotted in the winner.
In an action-packed cup-tie, which was played in a great spirit throughout, Newby’s men of the match were defenders Ross McGregor and Liam Wilkin, while Scalby’s star men were Ross Lazenby and Randerson.