Lucy Fairbank and Lexie Daubney sparkle as Scarborough Football Scholarship Women crush UFCA

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 18:27 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 18:27 BST
SFS Women's U21s celebrate beating UFCA 4-1.placeholder image
SFS Women's U21s celebrate beating UFCA 4-1.
​Lucy Fairbank struck a superb hat-trick as Scarborough Football Scholarship Women roared to an impressive 4-1 home victory against UFCA on Wednesday.

At a sun-drenched Scarborough Sports Village the visitors started brightly, but the hosts soon got a foothold in the game and started to create chances, right winger Amelia Breckon and striker Fairbank linking up well.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute, a penalty awarded to SFS when the assistant referee spotted a foul on Fairbank in the area, and the latter stepped up to smash home the spot-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leeds-based visitors refused to submit and levelled with a well-worked goal just 10 minutes later.

The SFS Women's U21s team beat UFCA 4-1placeholder image
The SFS Women's U21s team beat UFCA 4-1

The parity only lasted three minutes as an SFS move from the defence was worked up to Breckon, who set up Fairbank to fire the hosts back in front.

The second half saw the Scarborough side retain the upper hand and Fairbank completed her hat-trick just before the hour mark after another brilliant team move, and despite losing a couple of players – including Fairbank – to injury the win was sealed with a richly-deserved goal for Breckon.

This made it back to back wins for SFS in the National Football Youth League, and although there were brilliant performances all over the pitch centre-back Lexie Daubney was immense at the back and got player of the match, commanding the defence and allowing nothing to get past her.

SFS Under-19s men lost 4-0 at Farsley Celtic.

A disappointing first-half performance saw the visitors concede all four.

Related topics:Scarborough Sports VillageScarboroughLeeds
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice