Lucy Fairbank hits treble as Scarborough Ladies Under-18s earn 4-3 victory at Poppleton

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s Lionesses won 2-0 at home to York RI.

Boro had an early goal controversially chalked off, which unsettled them they struggled to get their passing game going and fell 2-0 behind.

A screaming 20-yard effort from Amelia Breckon pulled one back as the first half ended 2-1. The away side then went 3-2 up thanks to two goals from Fairbank only to be immediately pulled back level.

Boro dominated for the reminder of the game getting a deserved win when Fairbank completed a match-winning treble.

SLFC U13s Lionesses on the attack during their home win.

Scarborough Ladies U14s netted a 6-0 home win against Stamford Bridge.

Boro took the lead through a great Layla Bint finish after an Isla Jones shot rebounded to her.

After the break, Lilly Mae Bayes ran through the Bridge defence to make it 2-0, then another through-ball from Isla Jones set up Bint to add a third.

A Bint corner helped Isabelle Shaw notch a fourth, and Bint also set up the next goal for midfielder Daisy Jones. Girl of the game Bint sealed a hat-trick to cap the win.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s.

After a close opening half Boro couldn’t break through until the last minute, Amelia Dickinson beating RI’s keeper with a powerful shot.

The second half started with Issy Templeman making great saves, but Boro’s lead was doubled when Amiele Milton’s corner was fired home by debutant Zena White.

The girls of the game were Erin Hirst and Dickinson.