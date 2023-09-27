Lucy Fairbank nets late leveller for Scarborough Ladies Under-18s against Wigginton

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s drew 2-2 at home against Wigginton

Boro showed another brilliant opening start, and after seven minutes went ahead with a brilliant strike from 25 yards by Amelia Breckon, chipping the Wigginton keeper.

The visitors fought back and equalised from a corner that ricocheted around the legs of both teams but found the hosts’ net.

The second half was disappointing for Scarborough and despite several scoring chances the hosts could not beat the Wigginton defence.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s lost 3-0 at home to Northallerton in the City of York Girls Football League on Saturday.

A breakthrough came for the visitors and they took lead in the 68th minute.

The determination and commitment of the Boro team again shone through with more chances coming their way, and deservedly equalised in the 87th minute through a wonderful run in on goal and finish by Lucy Fairbank.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s visited a very strong York RI and succumbed to a 4-1 defeat.

RI flew out the traps and raced into a 3-0 lead with three unstoppable finishes in an evenly-contested first half.

Boro started the second half with much more intensity and pinned RI in their half throughout.

Jemima Chapman pulled a goal back, then the woodwork and poor finishing with one-on-ones saved RI on numerous occasions.

The hosts hit a fourth on a counter.

The match started with Boro on the front foot creating a couple of early chances that they just couldn’t quite convert and later striker Lacey O’Hara managed to break clear but the away keeper made a great save.

As the half went on the away team grew in to the game and it was just before half time when the deadlock was broken as their player picked up the ball on the wing and cut in to score with a fine finish to make it 1-0.

The away team started the second half where they left off the first and added another two quickfire goals.

The girl of the game award for Boro was awarded to Martha Stockill for her battling performance and playing in various positions during the game.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s played their third game of the season at home to Fulford FC.

The Scarborough girls played some fantastic football for only their third outing at the nine-a-side level, and for many of the team the matches are still a very new experience having only joined the club this season.

The Boro team never stopped running and finished the match really strongly.

The hosts came up against a very experienced and skillful Fulford side who currently sit joint top of the City of York Girls League and will undoubtedly be pushing for honours at the end of the season.