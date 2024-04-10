Lucy Fairbank’s treble fires Scarborough Ladies Under-18s into York FA Cup final
The visitors took a shock lead with a long through ball in the 10th minute.
That woke the Scarborough Ladies up and Lucy Fairbank replied with two goals in the 17th and 20th minutes, with quality assists from Lexie Daubney and Phoebe Philps respectively.
Market Weighton showed their physical game whilst looking for an equalising goal.
The home team had several more chances and shots on target, forcing saves from the Market Weighton goalkeeper.
Bailey Orrells made a 60-yard run along the Scarborough left wing before being denied the opportunity to get a clean shot away at the Town goal.
In the 74th minute of the cup clash, Market Weighton were awarded a free-kick a few metres outside the penalty area and a lovely free-kick, possibly assisted by the strengthening wind, saw the ball sail directly into the Scarborough goal.
Brooke Mason made a fantastic save shortly afterwards keeping Scarborough in the match.
Again it was Lucy Fairbank who had made numerous runs forward during the match looking for another hat-trick, that won it for Scarborough Ladies in the 84th minute.
A tight game, but Scarborough Ladies Under-18s were the deserved 3-2 winners and through to the final in early May.