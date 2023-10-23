Lucy Fairbank’s treble steers Scarborough Ladies Under-18s to 6-1 victory against Poppleton

Scarborough Ladies U18s earned a 6-1 home win against Poppleton.

Second-placed Scarborough made the stronger start, dominating the opening minutes.

In the fourth minute Libby Spencer-Coggins was the most alert to a lose ball in the penalty area and claimed her first goal of the season.

Scarborough continued to be the stronger team, but the Poppleton keeper made some good saves.

However, in the 24th minute a perfectly delivered corner from the right for Scarborough by Amelia Breckon was met with a header for Lucy Fairbank and the home side were 2-0 ahead.

Poppleton were not out of it and pulled one back in the 37th minute.

Fairbank claimed her second of the game in the 43rd minute.

Boro continued in the second half with the same drive and desire they had shown in the first half.

Fairbank got her hat-trick in the 59th minute, which put Poppleton on the ropes.

The hosts had several attacks, with several players having more chances than could be counted, but they continued to fall just on the wrong side of post.