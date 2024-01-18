Lucy Webster hits four as hosts Scarborough Ladies Under-18s win York FA Cup clash
Scarborough started well but a quick long ball break in the eighth minute had the visitors ahead.
Boro remained calm and played their passing game all over the pitch, just rewards came from Lucy Webster in the 28th minute, followed by taking the deserved lead two minutes later through Jorji Crawford.
Webster netted a second before half-time, to make it 3-1 at the break.
Boro increased the lead in the 53rd minute with Lucy Tighe scoring.
Poppleton replied in the 65th minute, before Webster claimed her hat-trick four minutes later.
A brace of goals for Poppleton in the 71st and 75th minutes made it 5-4, but Boro’s passion saw player of the match Webster get a fourth in the 80th minute and Lucy Fairbank scored the goal of the match in the 89th minute to seal a 7-4 win.
Scarborough Ladies Under-15s resumed their season with a good 4-1 win at City of York Girls Football League rivals Fulford on a gluepot of a pitch
The visitors took the advantage with a stunning strike from Jemima Chapman. Once in front the Boro girls started to get into their rhythm and added a second when Gracie McLoughlin pounced on a defensive error to net into the bottom corner. Emilie Watson then added a third on the stroke of half-time.
The second half ebbed and flowed end to end with both teams creating chances.
The hosts pulled a goal back following a corner, but Rebecca Addison was on hand to poach a fourth and secure the victory.
This was a good performance by the Scarborough girls as it's their first time back together since November, with excellent displays from Emily Fawthrop and Evie Dowsland.
Scarborough Ladies Under-14s played against title challengers Strensall at home on Saturday.
Both teams played some good football but nothing could separate the two teams going into the break.
Onto the second half both teams had opportunities but a corner from top scorer Layla Bint put Scarborough a goal up and the game finished 1-0 putting Scarborough up to the top of the table.
Player of game went to Pippa Wedge who covered every blade of grass for the home side.
Scarborough Ladies Under-12s hosted top of the table Bishopthorpe Blacks.
With the leaders being undefeated it was always going to be a tough match but the hosts gave it everything.
Bishopthorpe ended up 7-0 winners, a scoreline that slightly flattered them with Boro having several opportunities to score.
All the hosts’ players gave 100% but girl of the game went to Scarlet Moor with a solid performance on the left side of defence.