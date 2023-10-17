Boro match report

Boro made one change from Saturday’s 2-2 draw, Luca Colville coming in for Lewis Maloney, while Dom Tear made his 50th competitive appearance.

As in the first game, Boro made a flying start, Frank Mulhern flashing a shot wide after just 30 seconds, then a couple of minutes later, Kieran Weledji cut-back to Finlay Barnes, whose shot was blocked by Burley.

Mulhern volleyed another effort wide, and Colville passed to the excellent Alex Brown who blazed his shot over. Oxford’s first attack saw Renny Smith stumble in the area, but still get in a low shot, which Joe Cracknell smothered at his near post.

Boro were in full control, the classy Alex Purver winning possession in midfield and passing forward to Colville who fired just wide, then Barnes laid off to Weledji who raced down the right and passed inside to Tear, whose fierce shot forced a superb save from keeper Chris Haigh to tip over the bar.

The deadlock was broken on 23 minutes when Barnes over sent a left-wing corner beyond the far post, Will Thornton headed back into the goalmouth, and Weledji headed in from close range, the keeper getting his hand to the ball, but it had crossed the line.

City midfielder Zach McEachran set up a chance for Lewis Coyle, but his strike was blocked by Alex Wiles, then Mulhern struck a 25-yard free-kick wide for Boro, before the lead was doubled just before the interval, when Weledji, on the right, passed inside to Colville, who drilled his left-foot shot into the bottom left corner.

Boro remained in control for much of the second half, the hard-working Mulhern setting up Wiles, whose shot struck defender Tom Harrison, and Mulhern blasted a free-kick into the wall.

Midfield dynamo Lewis Maloney came off the bench, and ran onto a pass from Wiles before firing wide from 30 yards, and Boro looked comfortable as the game entered the last 10 minutes, but two Oxford goals within two minutes turned the game on its head.

A left-wing cross from Tafari Moore was headed goalwards by Olly Sanderson, Cracknell dived low to his left to make a brilliant save, but Tom Harrison slammed the rebound into the roof of the net.

Then a minute later, a long ball forward dropped to Latrell Humphrey-Ewers on the left edge of the Boro area, and he struck a thunderous shot into the bottom right corner.

Boro almost regained the lead within two minutes, when Maloney crossed into the box, and Wiles headed wide, but with extra-time looming, Wiles passed to Maloney just outside the Oxford area, and he took a couple of touches before sublimely curling the ball into the top left corner for a sensational late winner in front of the vociferous travelling band of supporters.