Malik Dijksteel leaves Whitby Town to join Wrexham and skipper Dan Rowe signs new deal

Attacking midfielder Malik Dijksteel has left Whitby Town to join National League high-flyers Wrexham.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:25 GMT
Former Middlesbrough Academy player Dijksteel will link up with National League table toppers Wrexham following a successful trial period in North Wales.

Amsterdam-born Dijksteel, – brother of Middlesbrough defender Anfernee – has previously played in the youth set-up with Feyenoord and Telstar, before his move to Boro in 2021.

He made 19 appearances for the Seasiders throughout the 2022/23 season, scoring once in the first league win of the campaign at Nantwich Town in September.

A club statement said: “The club thanks Malik for his hard work and performances during his time at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground and wishes him well for the future.”

On a more positive note, captain Dan Rowe has signed a new contract to stay with the club for another season.

After another impressive season at the heart of the Seasiders' defence, skipper Rowe has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He becomes the second outfield player to commit to the Blues for next campaign, following fellow defender Lewis Ritson, with boss Nathan Haslam acting quickly to fend off inevitable interest in the highly-rated centre-half.

And the skipper is looking forward to the rest of this campaign, and the next.

"I'm happy to get this over the line so I can crack on with the rest of the season," Rowe said.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of this campaign as well as pre-season and next year.

"I'm really enjoying my time here. It's been a good few years and now is the time to build and really push for the play-offs next season."

