Malik Dijksteel has signed for Whitby Town

Dijksteel, a product of the Middlesbrough academy, spent a spell on loan at the Towbar Express Stadium last season, making 19 appearances.

He has been a free agent since leaving the Riverside Stadium in the summer. He has also previously spent time playing youth football with Feyernoord.

The 21-year-old is the brother of Middlesbrough midfielder Anfernee Dijksteel.