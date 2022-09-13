News you can trust since 1882
Malik Dijksteel signs for Whitby Town

Whitby Town are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Malik Dijksteel.

By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:26 pm
Malik Dijksteel has signed for Whitby Town

Dijksteel, a product of the Middlesbrough academy, spent a spell on loan at the Towbar Express Stadium last season, making 19 appearances.

He has been a free agent since leaving the Riverside Stadium in the summer. He has also previously spent time playing youth football with Feyernoord.

The 21-year-old is the brother of Middlesbrough midfielder Anfernee Dijksteel.

The attacking midfielder will be available for selection ahead of tonight's game at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

