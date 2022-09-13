Malik Dijksteel signs for Whitby Town
Whitby Town are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Malik Dijksteel.
Dijksteel, a product of the Middlesbrough academy, spent a spell on loan at the Towbar Express Stadium last season, making 19 appearances.
He has been a free agent since leaving the Riverside Stadium in the summer. He has also previously spent time playing youth football with Feyernoord.
The 21-year-old is the brother of Middlesbrough midfielder Anfernee Dijksteel.
The attacking midfielder will be available for selection ahead of tonight's game at home to Gainsborough Trinity.