Maloney nets late win for Scarborough Athletic in five-goal thriller at Gloucester City

Lewis Maloney scored the late winner for Scarborough Athletic at Gloucester City

Midfield maestro Lewis Maloney’s stunning late strike wrapped up the hugely impressive win, for a Boro side that is starting to look like realistic play-off contenders, writes Steve Adamson.It took the hosts just four minutes to open the scoring on a sunny afternoon in Gloucestershire, as Tre Mitford latched onto a through-ball from Dom McHale, and rounded Boro keeper Joe Cracknell before slotting home.

The leveller arrived just six minutes later, when Luca Colville passed to Kieran Glynn, who was closed down in a busy penalty area, and the ball broke to Dom Tear who fired past keeper Brandon Hall.

Both sides created further chances.

For Boro, Kieran Weledji fired over, and Tear set up Glynn, whose shot was saved by the keeper, while Gloucester's Forest Green Rovers loanee Sean O'Brien blasted a shot against the crossbar, and Mitford fired narrowly wide.

Both Ciaran McGuckin (groin strain) and Will Thornton (cut head) went off injured in the first half, but Boro ended the half strongly.

Maloney shot wide from a Ryan Watson cross, while a series of long-throws from Ash Jackson were headed clear by the home defence.

Early in the second half a Matt Barnes-Homer shot was cleared off the goal-line by Kieran Burton, then a Mitford shot drifted just wide.

Both sides had penalty appeals waved away, when Gloucester's McHale and Boro's Jackson went down in the opposition areas, then Burton headed inches wide for Boro.

Gloucester went 2-1 up on 63 minutes when a right-wing corner was slammed home at the far post by the lively Mitford.

Boro enjoyed plenty of possession, and Brad Plant chipped just over, before they drew level again in the 78th minute.

Plant fired in a terrific shot, keeper Hall dived low to his right to push the ball away to Jackson on the left, and he sent a cross towards Luca Colville, who drilled home his second goal of the season.

On-form Colville then passed to Plant, who raced goalwards, but was halted by a superb tackle from Jack James.

Rather than settle for a point, Boro went in search of a later winner, Jackson had a shot blocked, then on 86 minutes Plant laid off to Maloney, who struck a stunning 25-yard shot that flew into the top left corner past stranded keeper Hall.

Gloucester almost grabbed a stoppage time equaliser, but Cracknell pulled off a good save to keep out a Matt Buse header.

GLOUCESTER CITY: Hall, Morgan, Nugent, Tiensia, James, Buse, Owers, McHale, O'Brien, Mitford, Barnes-Homer

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji (Bramall 64), Jackson, Burton, Thornton (Plant 32), Gooda, Tear, Maloney, McGuckin (Watson 20), Glynn, Colville

REFEREE: Aaron Farmer

GOALS: GLOUCESTER - Tre Mitford 4, 63

BORO: Dom Tear 10, Luca Colville 78, Lewis Maloney 86

YELLOW CARDS: GLOUCESTER - Josh Owers

BORO: Michael Ingham (assistant manager), Lewis Maloney

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Lewis Maloney