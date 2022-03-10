A football weight loss programme that has helped UK men lose nearly 400,000 pounds of weight kicks off in Scarborough

The six-a-side football club, organised by MAN v FAT Football, will take place on Monday evenings at Scarborough Sports Village, off Ashburn Rd.

The football clubs are specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

According to Health & Wellbeing Board for North Yorkshire figures, some 62.3% of adults in North Yorkshire are classed as overweight or obese or potentially as many as 32,000 men in the town.

MAN v FAT, an FA-affiliated scheme, currently has more than 7,500 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at almost 400,000 pounds.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

­Richard Crick, Head of MAN v FAT Football­, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our programme to Scarborough following many successful years of helping men lose weight and improve their lifestyle elsewhere in the country. We can’t wait to get started.

"MAN v FAT isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about enjoying sport in a friendly environment, learning about healthy lifestyle and diet – while making new friends."