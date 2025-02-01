Manager Gary Liddle signs new Whitby Town contract until the end of the 2025/26 season

Gary Liddle has signed a new contract as Town manager.

Whitby Town have announced that manager Gary Liddle has signed a new contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Liddle took over the reigns with the Seasiders in October on an interim basis after Nathan Haslam had left the club by mutual consent.

The team was struggling for form in the Pitching In Northern Premier League, however he, alongside Assistant Manager Jason Kennedy, has earned plenty of respect from the Board of Directors from his positive and professional approach to the role.

Liddle said: "I'm really pleased and excited to have been given the opportunity by Ivor and the Board members to take Whitby Town forward into 2025/26. I've thoroughly enjoyed my 15 games in charge so far, and feel the steady progression we have shown as a team can continue over my time here.

"With 15 games remaining in a really tight league, we will continue, with your support, to get to where we want to be and look forward to a fresh start next season with real excitement."