Manager Jonathan Greening signs new three-year contract with Scarborough Athletic

Manager Jonathan Greening, left, has signed a new three-year contract with Scarborough Athletic

The former Manchester United and Middlesbrough midfielder joined the club back in May 2021, securing the team promotion into the National League North in what was a very memorable and successful season.

Athletic chairman Trevor Bull said: “Following our success last season and our desire for stability at the club, we are delighted to be able to make this announcement as it creates a platform on which to build for future progress.“Jono is someone who fully understands our club and wants the very best for it.

"We have a great working relationship and we are looking forward to seeing where the next three years takes us.”

Greening said: “I am very grateful to the Chairman and Board for wanting to keep me in charge for a long time.

"I am looking forward to taking the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“My job is to try and keep improving every single training session and every game.

"So week by week, year by year, try to take the club as far as possible.

"I want to thank the players for all their work over the past 18 months; without them, Ingy (Michael Ingham), Blotty (Ryan Blott), Jimmy (Jimmy Beadle) the Physio Team (Becky Cox, Christian Machen, Becky Hildreth) Rach (Rachael Laverack), the media team and all the volunteers none of this would be possible.

“The supporters have been unbelievable since the start, they are now turning up in numbers and long may it continue.