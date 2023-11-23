Manager Nathan Haslam ready for another tough home test for Whitby Town against Workington

Whitby Town boss Nathan Haslam is prepared for a mentally testing challenge when his side host Workington at the Towbar Express Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Jerome Greaves makes it 2-0 to Whitby Town against Bamber Bridge on Saturday. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The Seasiders welcome the Cumbrian outfit this weekend for a potentially difficult Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division fixture against last season's NPL Division One West play-off winners who currently sit just one point, yet three places, behind Town in the Premier Division table, writes Liam Ryder.

And ahead of the game, Haslam expressed his desire for the Seasiders to overcome the challenges that may be thrown his side’s way following a challenging previous home outing against Bamber Bridge where the conditions worsened as the match wore on.

"Last week was psychologically and mentally tough," he told The Whitby Gazette.

"It was very hard to play the football we like to play but we kept a clean sheet and scored two good goals and I can't really ask for any more than that.

"I'm expecting it to be very similar against Workington this weekend but if the lads show the same passion and grit that they did last weekend then I'm sure they'll be able to come away with another positive result."

The match against Workington pairs two sides who haven't met since 2019, when the Reds were relegated following a lengthy period sharing the same division as the Seasiders.

Haslam says that his staff and players are aware of the stern test that Workington provide these days, and he is preparing them to expect a strong attacking display from Saturday's opponents.

"They've been a good goalscoring side so far this season," he said.

"We know we're in for a tough task as is the case in most matches in this league but, as ever, it's a game that we're looking forward to. We won't change our style of play, we'll be on the front foot ourselves, and we'll see where that takes us on the day."

Speaking after the win against Bamber, Haslam also hailed the efforts of the club’s volunteers in getting the game on.

