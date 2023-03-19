Manager Nathan Haslam signs new contract with Whitby Town

Haslam joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2020 as part of the coaching staff under former manager Chris Hardy, before taking over as joint-manager with Lee Bullock in September that year, and then as solo manager in September 2022 following Bullock's resignation, writes Liam Ryder.

The team was still pursuing its first Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division win of the season at the time of Haslam taking charge alone, however he guided Town to that elusive victory in his first league game in charge away at Nantwich Town, and has now seen his side rise well away from the relegation zone into mid-table.

February saw the Blues lose just two of their eight matches in a jam-packed month, a run which also saw Whitby win four games in a row against Stalybridge Celtic, Marske United, Warrington Rylands and Ashton United respectively.

Nathan Haslam has committed his future to the Blues.

Haslam said: "I’m delighted to have signed until the end of the 2023/24 season.

"We had a rough ride at the start of this season but the lads have been able to then their fortunes around. Credit to them, Jono Franks and Matty Bates for playing their part in that.

