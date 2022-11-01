Mark McCarthy and Carl Gray hit goal trail as Lealholm soar to 11-1 win

Jos Storr scored all four goals in Whitby Fishermen's Society's win

Carl Gray scored a hat-trick to maintain his superb form this season for the Tigers, while in the second half man of the match Mark McCarthy hammered in four goals in 31 minutes.

Lealholm, who led 6-1 at the interval, also had Loui Fergus net two goals in the first half, along with Calum Ripley and Will Stewart Cross.

The runaway leaders head to Richmond Mavericks in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup this weekend.

Skipper Jos Storr scored all four goals as Whitby Fishermen’s Society continued their resurgence with a 4-2 success on the road at Loftus Athletic.

The Fishermen will look to net another win this Saturday at home to Tockwith in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Fishburn Park powered to a 5-0 home win against Cleveland to maintain their Premier Division title push.

Man of the match Tom Shrimpton banged in a brace for Park, with Nathan Storr, Sam Richardson and Adam Warrilow also on target.

Fishburn head north to Grangetown Boys Club this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 3-2 home success against St Marys 1947.

A Connor Brown double put Athletic 2-1 ahead at the break and James Armstrong’s 81st-minute effort earned the hosts a dramatic win.

Staithes face a crunch clash at home to fellow strugglers Thirsk Falcons this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy lost out 6-3 at home to Scarborough & District League side Newby in the Scarborough District FA Junior Cup.

The Fishermens goals were scored by Danny Marson and a brace for Joe Hugill, who also missed a penalty.

The Fishermen missed many chances, backed up by Newby’s keeper Oliver Cooper being their Man of the Match.

Cameron MacDonald and Simon Coupland bagged two goals each for the visitors, and a goal each for Archie McNaughton and Kene Knowles.

Fishburn Park Academy also bowed out of the cup, losing 8-1 at home to Ayton.

