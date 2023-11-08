Mark McCarthy fires in a double in Lealholm derby win at Whitby Fishermen’s Society

Whitby Fishermen lost 2-1 at home to Leaholm

Mark McCarthy opened the scoring for the Tigers on 12 minutes, but the Fishermen battled back to level on the half-hour mark.

Just three minutes later it was that man McCarthy again who restored the lead for the villagers.

Beau Gibson was named as the man of the match for Lealholm.

The Tigers play host to Northallerton Town Reserves this Saturday, while the Fishermen are at Rawcliffe in the NRCFA County Cup.

Staithes Athletic secured a 1-0 home win against Great Ayton United thanks to a sublime overhead kick from Tom Newton.

Billy Welford was the star man for Staithes, who are at Redcar Athletic Reserves this coming Saturday.