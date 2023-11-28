Martha Stockill sparkles as Scarborough Ladies Under-13s beat rivals Scarborough Ladies Lionesses

Scarborough Ladies U13s, white kit, take on Scarborough Ladies Lionesses.

The game started with Boro on the front foot and forced a couple of early corners that were well defended by the Lionesses.

The deadlock was broken when Boro managed to work the ball out wide to Chloe McArthur who drove into the box and fired a well placed shot into the bottom corner.

Midway through the first half Boro doubled their lead when a short corner was worked to Martha Stockill who fired a fine shot into the top corner, the third goal arrived right on the stroke of half when midfielder Matilda Jordan picked up the ball just outside the area and hit a thunderous shot over stand-in keeper Emily York and into the back of the net.

The Lionesses didn’t let their heads drop and put on a great battling display in the second half and created a few chances but were unable to take advantage of them with the best opportunity being a free-kick on the edge of the area but was well saved by keeper Macey Crane.

Boro added a further two goals from Evelyn Buckley after a scramble in the area and Stockill scored her second goal of the match with a strike from distance.

Girl of the game for Boro was awarded to Stockill for a great display and two fine goals.

York was named as the girl of the game for the Lionesses, making five key saves and provided relief to the team with some massive clearances.

The Lionesses defence, Erin Hirst, Maddie Dunn, Lilly Brown and Layla Horne battled hard against a very strong Boro side.

Amelia Dickinson had four great attempts on goal and could have grabbed herself a hat-trick had luck been on her side.