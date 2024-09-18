Matilda Jordan and Emily McArthur shine in Scarborough Ladies Under-14s win at Holme Rovers

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won at Holme Rovers

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s ran out 5-1 winners at Holme Rovers on Saturday in an entertaining match.

The hosts took the lead early on in the game as Boro started slow and were caught out by a long ball over the top.

This stirred Boro into life and it was mainly one-way traffic, the away team creating chance after chance but couldn’t find an equaliser.

It took a change in attack, Chloe McArthur switching to the left and within minutes she cut inside and fired past the keeper. Amy Kemp scored the second with a fabulous long-range effort, her first goal for the club, making it 2-1 at half-time.

Boro started the second half as they finished the first and within the first few minutes McArthur capitalised on a mistake in home defence to drill the ball home. McArthur soon completed her hat-trick with a fine finish into the top corner.

Isla Williams finished the scoring for Boro with a great finish, Holme hit a late consolation.

Girl of the game was Matilda Jordan for a solid performance In midfield.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s lost 1-0 against Strensall Tigresses.

Boro set off at a blistering pace, and pinned Strensall back for the majority of the first half.

Chances were created by the impressive Isla Jones and Pippa Wedge, but Strensall’s keeper stood tall and saved everything that was thrown at her.

After 30 minutes, Strensall started to come back into the game, and enjoy some possession, but failed to create any chances.

Despite the constant pressure, the game finished 0-0 at half-time.

The second half started much the same as the first, but Strensall's defence and keeper were solid as a rock, and thwarted most of the Scarborough attacks.

Boro squandered numerous chances, and were unable to get the ball in the net.

In the 70th minute, a throw to Strensall, down the left, set their winger free down the flank, who cut inside and attempted to cross the ball, however she miss kicked it, and it looped over Liv Smith in goal, to make it 1-0 to Strensall, somewhat against the run of play.

Scarborough piled on the pressure for the final 10 minutes but the Strensall defence and keeper, who all had an unbelievable game, stood firm and prevented Boro from getting the equaliser.

Wedge, in the centre of midfield, was awarded game of the girl for her constant running, and tackling, and she was well supported by Harmarni Winn Atkinson and Sienna Smith.

The game was played in a great spirit, by all players and coaches, and was a great advert for the girls game.