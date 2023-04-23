Matt Broadley heads Bridlington Town to win against Park Steels as hosts beat the drop
The season finale at Queensgate ended in a 1-0 victory for Bridlington Town against Stocksbridge Park Steels to ensure they avoided the drop from Northern Premier League Division East.
Jake Martindale was the only change to the starting line-up, replacing Tom Algar, writes Ben Edwards.
Great link-up play between Benn Lewis and Ali Aydemir saw the latter’s cross blocked for a corner-kick.
The setpiece was whipped in by Andy Norfolk, finding James Williamson but his header into the ground was cleared.
Three minutes later Lewis played a good ball to Norfolk, whose powerful strike from a narrow angle was saved by Park Steels goalkeeper Ben Townsend.
From the corner, Norfolk’s outswinger found Jack Griffin, whose header was saved.
The visitors looked to counter but Will Sutton did well to get a foot in to relieve the danger.
Just before the half-hour mark, Aydemir played a good ball down the line to the overlapping Lewis. His cross was sublime and found Matt Broadley, who headed home from close range.
There were no chances in the remainder of the first half and Bridlington Town went into the break ahead.
A good move saw Matty Dixon pick up the ball in the midfield and play a superb ball with the outside of his foot to Norfolk.
The latter then cut inside from the left before unleashing an effort that went just wide of the right post.
Pushing for an equaliser, Ofoegbu struck from range with 10 minutes to go but it flew over the crossbar.
A minute later the hosts had multiple effort blocked on the edge of the penalty area, before Lewis’ effort went just over.
With three minutes to go Norfolk had the final chance of the game.
His free-kick was heading for the top-left corner of the net, but it was blocked.
The Seasiders picked up a deserved three points, and have a two-week break now until their East Riding County FA Senior Cup Final against Humber Premier League Premier Division high-flyers Hedon Rangers.
Man of the match: Jack Griffin.