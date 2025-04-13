Matthew Tymon earns vital win for relegation-battling Whitby Town at home to Warrington Rylands

Tymon celebrates his crucial goal with Layton Watts in the 1-0 win at home to Warrington Rylands. Photo by Brian Murfield.

​Matthew Tymon scored the only goal as Whitby Town recorded an important win at home to Warrington Rylands on Saturday afternoon

The Seasiders' forward instinctively lobbed Luke Pilling in the visitors' goal shortly before half-time at the Towbar Express Stadium as Gary Liddle's side set themselves up for an Easter weekend double-header in the best way possible, writes Liam Ryder.

It was a deserved Pitching In Northern Premier League victory for a dogged Town, who despite Matlock Town also claiming victory at Hyde United, managed to maintain their three-point cushion outside the relegation zone, leaving matters in their own hands ahead of the final matches of the campaign.

The visitors, driven by the energy of their attackers, could have moved front right at the start of the contest when Ben Hardcastle struck the upright after a deflection off Frankie Whelan. It was the first of two early opportunities for Rylands, who also went close through Jake Daniels shortly after who blazed over the crossbar.

Whitby grew into the game as the half went on and Layton Watts forced a clever stop from Pilling. Connor Smith was then unable to capitalise on the rebound, chipping onto the roof of the net.

This was an important stop from the visiting goalkeeper, while he also made routine stops from Watts and Lewis Hawkins who had struck tame efforts on goal.

Alfie Doherty also went close to giving his side the lead. He latched on to Tymon's lay-off but he couldn't hit the target, shooting over the bar from range.

The Seasiders ended the half brightly and on the 44-minute mark, they went ahead. It was a neatly-worked goal from striker Tymon who applied the finishing tough with his toe after Watts picked him out with a tidy flick. Spotting Pilling off his line, the forward's lobbed effort elated the home fans, and Town deserved it for their endeavours.

After the second half restart, Doherty shot off target again, this time after Pilling struggled to deal with an in-swinging cross, while at the other end Shane Bland reacted quickly to tip Harrison Wood's close-range attempt away from danger.

Jake Burton of Rylands and Smith of Whitby both found matching outcomes when they struck efforts too high, and Town will have been disappointed they couldn't have added to their advantage with the away side now having a replacement goalkeeper due to injury to Pilling.

He was replaced between the posts by James Nield, a defender by trade.

Eight minutes of added time were signalled and there was still time for plenty more drama at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Substitute Mitchell Curry twice found the hands of Nield with low strikes, the second of which was even more frustrating when Smith had made a run alongside him for a potential tap-in.

Rylands would also finish the game with 10 players after Hardcastle picked up two unnecessary yellow cards within the space of five seconds. Firstly, he was cautioned for dissent, before then seeing a second yellow brandished towards him for saying a word too many to referee Neil Howlett.

Most importantly, the Seasiders held firm to record a vital win and kick-start what they hope will be a positive nine days ahead of the final-day trip to champions Macclesfield.​