Matthew Tymon nets double as Whitby Town crush Warrington Town 4-0

Matthew Tymon celebrates opening the scoring for Whitby in the 4-0 home win against Warrington Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Matthew Tymon's brace inspired Whitby Town to a wonderful 4-0 win at home to Warrington Town on Saturday afternoon.

The 35-year-old's double - his first goals of the 2025/26 season - helped move his side up to second in the Pitching In Northern Premier League table after a fine display at the Towbar Express Stadium, in which the visitors couldn't live with the free-flowing Seasiders.

Tymon fired home in the first half to give the Seasiders the lead, before Donald Chimalilo's superb second have Gary Liddle's men breathing space.

Town were handed a third shortly after their second, with Tymon rolling home again after profiting from peeling free in a set-piece situation, before Connor Smith's neat assist allowed Layton Watts to complete the scoring by tapping home ten minutes from full-time.

Donald Chimalilo made it 2-0 to the Blues. Photo by Brian Murfield

The hosts made a bright start and first found the net with 13 minutes on the clock. Michael Woods latched on to a ball out wide before a defensive interception. The Warrington defence couldn't clear it properly, though, and Watts connected well with the loose ball, sending into a crowd of bodies before Tymon diverted it into the roof of the net.

Woods blasted a drive onto the post and Chimalilo forced a spilt save from Li-Bau Stowell, however no one in a Whitby shirt was able to pick up the rebound.

But with just 30 seconds of the second half played, they had a second. It came from Chimalilo, following a quick break upfield from the kick-off, and the end result was a terrific thumping strike from the summer signing, whose shot beat Stowell and flew past him before he had time to react.

This was about a comfortable a second half as Town could have wished for. The visitors' posed little threat to the Whitby backline but their own hesitant defending, combined with further intensity from Liddle's side, led to a third goal.

Aaron Haswell celebrates Town's third goal with scorer Tymon. Photo by Brian Murfield

A clumsy foul out wide allowed Watts to set himself to deliver a free-kick into the area; Watts finding the right boot of Tymon who popped home his second of the afternoon with relatively close range to add to the Seasiders' joy.

It was so nearly four for Liddle's men when Watts' sneaky chipped attempt had Stowell back-pedalling, but the visiting 'keeper was saved by the fact that the ball dropped over his crossbar.

Warrington's only real attempt on goal took a decent save from Shane Bland to stop Jay Harris' shot from reaching the target.

But with 80 minutes gone, Whitby did find a fourth, and it was Watts who scored it. He initially did brilliantly to back-heel the ball to Chimalilo who, in turn, found Woods. Connor Smith then joined the attack the fire a low ball in across the face of goal for Watts to tap in at the back post.

Layton Watts nets the final goal for Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Chimalilo could have made it five, striking into the hands of Stowell after a mazy run, while Warrington were wasteful towards the end after being gifted possession by a somewhat casual Bland, not that it mattered when the returning strike was essentially a pass-back to the Town stopper.

Whitby were also able to utilise their entire substitutes' bench, in what was another plus point on a day full of them for the Seasiders.