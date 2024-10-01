Matty Bean hit a hat-trick as Newitts Beckett League Division Two leaders Heslerton marched to a 5-0 win at home to Lealholm Reserves

Newitts Beckett Football League Division Two leaders Heslerton swept to a 5-0 win at Lealholm Reserves.

​The Blues struck inside the opening three minutes through Matty Bean and created numerous opportunities then on, writes Andy Stanton.

Inside the final five minutes of the first period, a strike from Bean pushed away by the keeper, but flew into the net off a defender.

Moments later a sweet cross from Morgan Kendrew to the near post found Bean who finished expertly from six yards.

In the second half Kendrew turned provider once more, picking out Sam Besau at the far post, who hammered the ball home high into the roof of the net.

A raking ball from defender Josh Wade then had Bean beat his marker before lobbing a neat finish over the advancing keeper to complete his treble.

Sixteen-year-old Luke Allardice made his senior debut from the bench while hat-trick hero Bean took Man of the Match status in an excellent squad performance.

Thomas Alcock would be the standout candidate for Lealholm.

West Pier were comfortable 8-3 winners at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Dec Richardson hit a hat-trick for Pier, with Fin Thomas (2), Sam Garnett, Ronan Ohanrahan and Matthew Hillman also on target.

Brad Train, Nathan Cross and Lewis Grainge notched for the visitors.

Fishburn Park Academy drew 2-2 at Sinnington, Shane Bannister and Dan Brown on target for the Whitby side.

Slingsby won 4-0 at Bagby & Balk, with Shaun Howden, James Sawdon, Luke Dawson and Rio Howden all netting.

Danby won 3-1 at Ryedale.

The visitors went ahead midway through the first half through Adam Bainbridge.

The second half saw Louis Playle-Watson lob the keeper from halfway, man of the match Mark Raw grabbing a third.