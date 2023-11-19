Matty Dixon’s first Bridlington Town goal confirms 3-0 home victory against Consett
Just one change to the starting lineup saw Alex Markham, who had a superb game, replace Benn Lewis at right-back, writes Ben Edwards.
There was also a space on the bench for new signing Harry Milner.
On four minutes, Lewis Dennison made a superb run, driving past Ryan McKinnon before squaring the ball to Ali Aydemir, but the ball bobbled and he skied it from six yards.
Six minutes later the duo linked up again, Dennison’s tremendous flick-on from a goal kick found Aydemir running in behind, but the winger’s first time effort was dragged wide of the left post from 20 yards.
A minute later a great ball over the top found a Consett man on the right flank, who picked out Adam Mitchell in the penalty area, but his effort was fired straight at James Hitchcock.
Glen Sani did well to win a free-kick 20 yards from goal. Andy Norfolk took the set-piece, forcing James Anderson into a good save.
From the resulting corner, Norfolk’s outswinger found Jack Walters at the back post. He headed the ball across goal, skipper James Williamson was heading home his first goal of the season.
Another Norfolk corner found Walters at the back post, but this time he could only head into the arms of Anderson.
The advantage was doubled on the brink of half-time, when Dennison got past his man excellently.
The striker got lucky with the ricochet, but there was no luck involved with the finish as his left-footed effort cannoned in off the left post.
Early in the second half, the visitors came close to halving the deficit, striking the post from a half-volley following a free-kick from the right.
The game was sealed in the 50th minute, when Matty Dixon netted his first goal for the club in his three-season spell with the Seasiders.
Aydemir got to the goal-line before crossing to Sani, whose shot was deflected before Dixon headed into the bottom left corner.
Just after the hour-mark, McKinnon was booked for a very strong challenge on Norfolk 30 yards from goal. Walter could only curl the free-kick straight at Anderson.
Milner was given half-an-hour to impress off the bench on debut, and on 70 minutes he cut inside onto his right foot, with his deflected effort narrowly skimming wide of the right post.