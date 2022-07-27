Mead on target again as England beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 finals

England carried their narrow lead into the second half, when defender Lucy Bronze headed in a second three minutes after the restart.

Substitute Alessia Russo's audacious backheel made it 3-0 as England took control on 68 minutes and Chelsea's Fran Kirby chipped Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to complete a brilliant win for England, who will face either France or Germany in Sunday's final at Wembley.

Arsenal striker Mead now has six goals to her name in the tournament but she told BBC Sport: "It's [Golden Boot] nothing I ever thought about being close to. I'm really happy to be where I am but it's not something I'm thinking about - I just want to win with the team."