Messages of support roll in for Scarborough Athletic ahead of new FA Cup tie against Forest Green
The Seadogs were originally knocked out the cup first round by the League Two side after a replay, but the Football Association ordered the tie to be replayed following a probe into the eligibility of one of the Forest Green players, against Scarborough.
We asked for your good luck messages for Scarborough ahead of tonight’s clash, with support for the underdog from all over the country, including supporters of Rangers, Everton and Mansfield Town.
Andy Rawling recalled Boro’s biggest cup tie ever when the hosts were narrowly pipped 1-0 by Premier League Chelsea in January 2004: "Good luck, I was there for the cup run which ended against Chelsea – a game we should have not lost.”
Darren Trapps added: “Come on Boro, let’s cheer the lads to victory.
"Heading up from Boston for the game.”
Martin Pickard is also cheering the Seadogs on, adding: “Good luck to the boys tomorrow, we can do this” while Ewan Mackay added: “Good luck Scarborough Athletic FC, from Glasgow Rangers fan.”
There has been much controversy over the FA’s decision to replay the tie, as Barnsley were booted out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player in their first round replay win at non-league Horsham, with some fans saying that Scarborough should have been given a bye to the next round – or to reinstate Barnsley if Forest Green were being given another chance.
Scarborough had been a whisker away from winning the first round tie, as they led Forest Green 1-0 until the Gloucestershire side spared their blushes with a late equaliser, forcing a replay which they won 5-2.
Tonight’s replayed game kicks off at 7.45pm and will be played to a conclusion.
The winners will play League One Blackpool on Tuesday December 19 at Bloomfield Road, with a money-spinning third round tie at Premier League Nottingham Forest awaiting the victors in January.
Keep an eye out for a match report and pictures from the big match on the Scarborough News website.