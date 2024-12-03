Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s surge to 9-1 home win against Elvington Harriers.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s hosted Elvington Harriers at a blustery Sherburn for the first-ever meeting between the sides and Boro ran out comprehensive 9-1 winners.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a rusty start from Boro who had gone a couple of weeks without a game and were battling uphill against the wind in the first half and found it hard against a stubborn opposition.

The Boro girls managed to get their noses in front when Sophie Overfield shot at goal only for an Elvington defender to put the ball past her own keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overfield again was involved when Boro went 2-0 up as she played a pass down the wing to release Chloe McArthur who curled in a fantastic effort into the top corner. Elvington did pull a goal back just before half-time.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s surge to 9-1 home win against Elvington Harriers.

In the second half the Boro girls found more of the usual form with the wind behind them they went on a goal scoring spree with Mia Morris leading the way hitting four goals, the pick of the bunch a long-range effort that flew into the roof of the net.

Further goals came from Matilda Jordan with another fine finish from long range, Sophie Grey with a smart finish after a good passing move and girl of the game Grace Leach rounded off the scoring with the last kick of the game to register her first goal of the season.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s lost 7-0 at home to title-chasing Elloughton Blackburn Girls.

The girls of the game for a determined home team were hard-working defenders Teo Baltatu and Sophie Smith.