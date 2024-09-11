Scarborough Ladies FC reports

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s roared to a 6-0 home win against Fulford in their first game of the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadlock was broken when Chloe McArthur broke free down the right and unleashed a fierce shot from 18 yards out which crashed off the bar and in.

From that moment Boro took more control of the game and created more chances, and from a scramble in the box after multiple saves from the opposition keeper the ball fell to Isla Wiliams who hooked the ball home and on the stroke of half-time it was 3-0 when McArthur netted her second via a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started in a similar fashion and Boro were firmly in control when girl of the game Mia Morris strode with the ball to the edge of the area and placed a fantastic shot into the top corner giving the keeper no chance and Morris grabbed her second when an Sophie Overfield corner landed at her feet and she swept home from close range.

Scarborough Ladies football round-up

Williams rounded off the scoring with a fine finish in the area.

The Scarborough Ladies Under-14s Lionesses lost 8-2 at Brayton Belles.

Both teams started really well with Brayton taking a early lead after only 10 minutes, this making Scarborough step up and scored almost straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it was 1-1 for a good 15 minutes with Lola Elvidge making numerous saves to keep the Lionesses in it, when she was challenged with a wonder lob from distance making it 2-1 to Brayton, who then got two quickfire goals making it 4-1 at the break.

Brayton scored a fifth in the opening minutes of the second before Boro got a goal back via Amelia Dickinson with a very smart run through keeping onside between two defenders for Brayton. Brayton scored three further goals to make it 8-2 Scarborough did well on their first 11 v 11 match debut and stand-in keeper Lola Elvidge was player of the match.