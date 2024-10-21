Scarborough Ladies FC U14s lost 6-2 at home.

Scarborough Ladies U14s lost 6-2 at home to City of York Girls Football League title rivals Bishopthorpe.

Bishopthorpe took the lead, though it appeared a Boro defender was fouled in the build-up. Boro came into the game more and midway into the half girl of the game Mia Morris blasted a shot from distance into the net.

Bishopthorpe regained the lead with another long-range strike, but on the stroke of half-time Morris made space to get a shot off from distance which flew into the net.

The second half started as an even affair again but it was Bishopthorpe who scored on a breakaway attack and despite Boro’s fight the visitors added another three goals.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s earned a 1-1 draw. Photo by Sarah Farah

Scarborough Ladies U13s earned a 1-1 draw at home to Poppleton Tigers.

Both teams had suffered defeat the previous week in tough County Cup matches, and both sides were keen to make amends this week.

Boro went a goal up through Evelyn Buckley after a good move down the left and remained on the front foot throughout the first half but couldn't increase the lead.

The second half started with Olive Atthews hitting the bar from 18 yards, Poppleton then scored on the break to earn a draw. Player of the Match was Bella Mollon for an outstanding defensive display.

Scarborough Ladies U18s lost 6-2 at home to title-chasing Wigginton.

The visitors scored within two minutes, and though Boro settled down and started to push for an equaliser, unfortunately that left them open at the back and Wigginton established a 3-0 interval lead.

Boro started the second half well, Ellie-Mae Bloomfield having coming off the bench before the break to help Lucy Webster and captain Amelia Breckon up front.

The hosts were finally rewarded from a corner which was converted by Rebecca Addison.

The visitors soon retaliated with another goal, but Addison got her second from another corner. Bloomfield was working her magic but Wigginton fouled her and put her out of action.

Wigginton went on to score two more to seal the win.

The hosts’ player of the match award went to the impressive Milly Walker.

Scarborough LFC Lionesses U14s lost 9-0 to a very strong North Yorkshire SA.

Girls of the game went to Amiele Milton for not stopping in midfield, trying to make some cutting through-balls for the strikers to get onto and holding the team together, helping out when and where ever she could a brilliant performance, and Maddie Dunn for pulling the defence together with a number of tackles and interceptions.

