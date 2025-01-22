Mia Morris treble fires Scarborough Ladies Under-14s to win on the road at Northallerton

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won on the road at Northallerton

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s returned to City of York Girls Football League action after a long Christmas break and it was a trip to face Northallerton, the title-chasing visitors running out 4-1 winners.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a cagy and rusty start from Boro having no football in over a month and a strong battling Northallerton team prevented Boro from getting into any rhythm and on what seemed like a very congested pitch at times.

But it was Boro who managed to get their noses in front as Sophie Grey got on the ball in midfield and sent a looping shot over the opposition goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the opening goal Scarborough started to control the game more and creating the better chances but failed to add to the scoreline.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won on the road at Northallerton

After the break the game continued in a similar fashion with most of the game played in a midfield battle with both teams looking to break through and create chances.

But it wasn’t until late in the second half that Boro increased the lead when Mia Morris picked up on a loose ball and slammed the ball home to make it 2-0.

Northallerton did hit back, scoring directly from a corner setting up a tense end to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Scarborough took control with some great passing play and Morris was again on hand to score to make it 3-1.

And in double quick time Boro added a fourth goal after some great attacking play down the wing and a combination of passing put the lethal Morris through to claim her hat-trick and make the final score 4-1 to the away team.

This was a great battling team performance from all the girls after a lengthy break.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s were unlucky to be edged out 1-0 at home to Market Weighton, which was also their first game for several weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors scored the winner in first-half injury-time at a chilly Scarborough Sports Village, narrowly beating the Boro offside trap.

Ava Hutchings celebrated her birthday in style, being named as the girl of the game for impressing in both midfield and defence.

​